 

Case against man who allegedly buried his girlfriend postponed

2017-02-09 16:46

Iavan Pijoos, News24

(iStock)

(iStock)

Pretoria - The man who reported his partner missing after allegedly killing her and burying her in his back yard appeared in the Temba Magistrate's Court, Hammanskraal, on Thursday, Gauteng police said.

James Dube, 38, was in court briefly and had his case postponed to February 21, Captain Kay Makhubela said.

He would remain in police custody.

He allegedly confessed to burning the woman's body and burying her remains in the back yard of his home in Stinkwater Trust Farm. She was killed on October 6.

Dube reported her missing on October 26, prompting police and local residents to search for her. After receiving an anonymous tip, police questioned Dube and arrested him.

Read more on:    pretoria  |  crime

