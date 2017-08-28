 

Cash-in-transit vehicle blown open in Johannesburg

2017-08-28 21:19

James de Villiers, News24

A cash-in-transit vehicle was blown open near Tembisa, Johannesburg. (Supplied, Hi-Risk unit)

Johannesburg – A cash-in-transit vehicle was blown open near Tembisa, Johannesburg, on Monday evening when approximately 15 heavily armed men stole an unknown amount of money, paramedics said.

The men, travelling in nine different vehicles, open fired at the cash-in-transit vehicle that was travelling back from a nearby shopping centre, Hi-Risk Unit spokesperson Gareth Pahl told News24.

The vehicle was forced to a standstill and the two men driving cooperated with the robbers and laid on the ground.

Explosives were used to blow open the side of the vehicle where the robbers stole the money from.
 
Police arrived shortly after the men drove away. A dog unit and bomb squad were deployed to the scene, Pahl said.

No injuries were reported. The cash-in-transit service provider could not be reached for comment.

No arrests have been made.

Gauteng Police Spokesperson Kay Makhubela was unable to provide any additional information.

