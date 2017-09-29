 

Cato Manor 'death squad' accused to state their case

2017-09-29 05:45

Amanda Khoza

Johan Booysen. (Supplied)

Johan Booysen. (Supplied)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Johannesburg - Suspended KwaZulu-Natal head of Hawks Major-General Johan Booysen and 25 other police officers are expected to appear in the KwaZulu-Natal High Court in Durban on Friday on charges of murder and racketeering.

Booysen, who accepted an early retirement offer from the South African Police Service, and other officers were accused of operating a "Cato Manor death squad".

The men were arrested in June 2012 and charged with 116 crimes which included counts of murder, attempted murder and racketeering.

READ: Suspended KZN Hawks boss goes on early retirement

The officers allegedly killed suspects and rivals of taxi operators with whom they were doing business and were accused of planting weapons to create the impression that the killings were justified.

Booysen, who had almost 42 years in the police service, has repeatedly won proceedings against him and has always maintained that he and other members of the unit were "collateral damage".

He previously told the media that he believed the members were targeted because they had been investigating several politically connected individuals.

Decisions challenged

The law requires that all racketeering charges be signed off by the National Director of Public Prosecutions, a post filled at the time Booysen was charged by Advocate Nomgcobo Jiba.

READ: Jiba, Mrwebi to be struck off the roll

Booysen challenged this and, in 2014, High Court Judge Trevor Gorven set aside Jiba's authorisation, ruling that there was no evidence before her to warrant it.

This ruling was never appealed and the charges against Booysen were withdrawn.

An internal disciplinary inquiry, chaired by Advocate Nazeer Cassim, also cleared Booysen of any wrongdoing, finding that he was a victim of political battles.

Soon after his appointment in June 2015, National Director of Public Prosecutions Shaun Abrahams, allegedly using the same documentation as Jiba, reinstated the charges.

Booysen and the other officers then challenged Abrahams' decision to prosecute them.

One of the accused, Captain Neville Eva, died more than four years ago from organ failure, but reportedly remained accused number two in the matter.

The seasoned police officer, who testified in the bail hearing that he had never in his career shot or killed anyone, died in November 2012, just months after his arrest.

He had been medically boarded at the time.

Read more on:    police  |  npa  |  durban  |  corruption

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Tired of waiting for government, Pietermaritzburg residents build their own mud houses

2017-09-29 05:05

Inside News24

 
Watch: Investing in the future through child development

An investment of R32-million into 11 early childhood development centres is changing the future for children in the Northern Cape.

/News
Giant arch to honour Tutu in Cape Town
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Wednesday, September 27 2017-09-27 21:05 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 