CCTV key to probe into Pretoria 'roadblock' shooting

Pretoria - CCTV camera footage of a fatal shooting during a “roadblock” in Hatfield, Pretoria, on Friday will be a key part of an Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) investigation into the incident.

A Tshwane Metro Police officer shot and killed a motorist on Grosvenor Street.

News24 earlier reported that a statement released on the SA Police Service's Facebook and Twitter accounts revealed that the victim was a metered taxi driver who apparently tried to run over the officer during a roadblock.

The policeman was arrested at the scene.

IPID spokesperson Moses Dlamini said CCTV footage of the shooting would be a central aspect of the probe into the shooting.

“What was in the statement was that there was a roadblock. Already we have witnesses that say there was no roadblock, and the footage that we have in our possession shows no roadblock,” Dlamini said.

“Our investigation is still ongoing and we are not in a position to release anything more. The footage will be a central part of what we are doing.”