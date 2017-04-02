 

Cele slams ‘rubbish’ intelligence report

2017-04-02 07:44

Lubabalo Ngcukana

-
Bheki Cele

Bheki Cele

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Former national police commissioner Bheki Cele has rubbished the purported “intelligence report” which President Jacob Zuma allegedly used as a basis for axing finance minister Pravin Gordhan and his deputy, Mcebisi Jonas.

Cele, the deputy minister of agriculture, forestry and fisheries, said as someone who had worked with the intelligence community, he regarded the so-called intelligence report, which he had seen, as amampunge.

Cele, a member of the ANC’s national executive committee, spoke to City Press on the sidelines of the launch of the Rural Enterprise Development Hub by President Jacob Zuma in Dyifani village in Mbizana, in the Eastern Cape, on Friday.

“The intelligence report that I saw, having worked with these structures [as national police commissioner], is amampunge. But it is always so. I have suffered in something that was called an intelligence report myself,” he said.

Cele said his advice was that intelligence structures be used for what they were meant to be used, and be kept out of politics.

He added that he hoped Zuma had not been influenced by the report when he fired Gordhan and Jonas.

The report alleges that the two were planning to meet with international bankers to conspire against Zuma. Gordhan slammed its contents as nonsense on Friday.

Cele said the so-called intelligence report that he saw could never be used to fire the two because it was “rubbish.”

“I have not been briefed, but I would hope that the president was implementing his programme without being influenced by what I saw, and I can assure you that that thing is rubbish,” he said.

In Mbizana on Friday, Zuma emerged from his military helicopter and greeted the crowd just after Gordhan’s hard-hitting press conference at National Treasury in Pretoria.

He arrived two hours after nine of his black SUV protection vehicles and 20 bodyguards had already arrived at the venue.

During his address, Zuma stuck to his script and did not mention anything about his Cabinet reshuffle.

One of his close allies in the province, MEC for rural development and agrarian reform Mlibo Qoboshiyane, who had invited Zuma to the launch, did not hide his support for the president’s midnight reshuffle, saying:

“Managers must manage, leaders must lead. If they don’t want to lead, they must take their things and go.”

Read more on:    pravin gordhan  |  jacob zuma  |  mcebisi jonas  |  bheki cele

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Kathrada’s memorial a galvaniser

47 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
Barbara Hogan: Zuma worshipped at an altar of corruption

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
Lotto results, Saturday April 1 2017-04-01 21:04 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 