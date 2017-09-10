 

Centurion gang shoots mall security guard

2017-09-10 20:55

Jenna Etheridge, News24

Pretoria – A security guard is in a critical condition after being shot by a gang of armed men at the Forest Hill City Mall in Centurion on Sunday morning, Gauteng police said.

Three armed robbers attacked a guard and made him enter a cellphone shop around 09:50, Captain Bonginkosi Msimango said.

The guard, eight employees and two customers were forced into the manager's office, where the gang ordered the manager to open the safe.

"While opening the safe, they asked how long it would take for it to open. The manager said it would take about 10 minutes or more. That is when they fled the scene on foot," Msimango said.

While running through the basement, they saw another security guard and shot at him before escaping.

ER24 paramedics found the guard in the parking lot with a gunshot wound to the chest, spokesperson Annine Siddall said on Sunday.

He was rushed to hospital in a critical but stable condition.

Msimango said no-one else was injured.

They were investigating cases of attempted business robbery and attempted murder. No arrests have been made.

