 

Chaos outside Pietermaritzburg City Hall as protesters clash

2017-04-07 14:51

Sabelo Nsele, The Witness

Members of the ANC Youth League have clashed with anti-Zuma campaigners outside the Pietermaritzburg City Hall. (Supplied)

Pietermaritzburg - Chaos erupted outside the Pietermaritzburg City Hall on Friday when ANC Youth League (ANCYL) members clashed with anti-President Jacob Zuma demonstrators.

Two peaceful pickets calling for the president's resignation were held on either side of the city hall. However, both were brought to a halt after a group of about 200 ANCYL members stormed in.

The confrontation soon intensified after youth league members used foul language against Democratic Alliance supporters and members of civil rights organisations.

The ANCYL gathered from as early as 06:00 on Langalibalele Street as part of their "traffic mob" to express their support of the recent Cabinet reshuffle and radical land and economic transformation.

After picketing for almost two hours, the boisterous crowd then marched down Langalibalele Street and stormed anti-Zuma demonstrations at the city hall.

Police intervened, hurling stun grenades at youth league members who went on the rampage, destroying the DA's gazebo and tables before throwing eggs at the demonstrators.

After the ruckus, one youth league member was arrested.

More protests

Another picket organised by the Black Economic Foundation was then called off after youth league members threatened to interrupt it.

Youth league members continued singing behind the city hall after the anti-Zuma demonstrators had dispersed.

The display lasted about an hour until calm was restored.

Campaigners calling for Zuma's head also gathered in the hundreds in Howick and in Nottingham Road. The DA is expected to hold another demonstration in Pietermaritzburg at 15:30 on Friday.

2017-04-07 14:51

