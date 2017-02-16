Charges against Krejcir co-accused withdrawn, in talks with State

Johannesburg – The State on Thursday withdrew charges against one of Czech fugitive Radovan Krejcir's co-accused in the murder case of Lebanese national Sam Issa.

The State did not give reasons in court why it withdrew its charges against Bulgarian national Lybohir Grigorov.

When the charges against him were dropped, some of his co-accused applauded and he gave them a nod.

When News24 questioned National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Phindi Louw on the reasons, she said Grigorov had entered into discussions with the State.

She could not say if he would turn State witness.