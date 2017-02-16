 

Charges against Krejcir co-accused withdrawn, in talks with State

2017-02-16 14:50

Jeanette Chabalala, News24

Radovan Krejcir (Mary-Ann Palmer, Netwerk24)

Radovan Krejcir (Mary-Ann Palmer, Netwerk24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Johannesburg – The State on Thursday withdrew charges against one of Czech fugitive Radovan Krejcir's co-accused in the murder case of Lebanese national Sam Issa.

The State did not give reasons in court why it withdrew its charges against Bulgarian national Lybohir Grigorov.

When the charges against him were dropped, some of his co-accused applauded and he gave them a nod.

When News24 questioned National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Phindi Louw on the reasons, she said Grigorov had entered into discussions with the State.

She could not say if he would turn State witness.

Read more on:    radovan krejcir  |  johannesburg  |  crime

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Kruger Park sniffer dog seriously injured by kudu bull

2017-02-16 14:41

Inside News24

 
PARTNER CONTENT
How much food do you need to concentrate?

We have been taught that we need three meals a day in order to make it through the day and while most of us indulge in more than our fair share there is a large portion of South Africans who are living off barely enough to sustain them.

/News
SONA debate day 3: President Zuma responds

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Wednesday February 15 2017-02-15 21:25 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 