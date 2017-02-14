 

Charges against me and assistant 'trumped up' - O'Sullivan

2017-02-14 14:32

Jeanette Chabalala, News24

Paul O'Sullivan (Netwerk24)

Paul O'Sullivan (Netwerk24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Video

WATCH: Paul O'Sullivan arrested outside AfriForum offices

2017-02-13 19:57

Forensic investigator Paul O'Sullivan has just been arrested, his lawyer Willie Spies confirmed to News24 on Monday. Watch the incident here.WATCH

Pretoria – Forensic investigator Paul O'Sullivan says the charges against him and his assistant have been trumped up.

"The charges against Sarah Jane Trent are being trumped up, as are the charges against me," O’Sullivan said on Tuesday.

"If they think we are going to be scared of [Major General Ntebo "Jan" Mabula], who is nothing more than a sidekick of [acting police commissioner Khomotso] Phahlane, they've got another thing coming," he said.

O’Sullivan was speaking following Trent’s appearance in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court.

Her case was postponed to May 19 for further investigation.

Trent was arrested on Friday afternoon. She was released from custody on R5 000 bail following an urgent application in the High Court in Pretoria on Sunday night.

She was charged with pretending to be an IPID official in its investigation into Phahlane.

"I am hopeful that in the very near future, Phahlane himself will be arraigned in this court. I absolutely expect to be arrested on a regular basis by these thugs in the police," O'Sullivan said.

"I am going to stand firm, the people are behind me, the public in this country are behind me – I am getting messages of support from Toronto, London, Canada, Australia [and] all over the world."

'Guilty of racketeering'

O’Sullivan said they would open a case of abduction, defeating the ends of justice, and racketeering this week against the police.

"We say they are guilty of racketeering because they are unlawfully and intentionally doing what they are doing to us to disrupt investigation into the corrupt chief of police."

O’Sullivan said that the weight of evidence that he had would be able to send Phahlane to prison.

He believed that Phahlane was behind his arrest because they were both held at Kameeldrift police station, which is "less than 3km from his unlawful[ly] acquired mansion".

"Their modus operandi is to arrest people on a Friday evening... so that they can keep them as long as they want in jail."

O'Sullivan was released from custody by order of the High Court in Pretoria late on Monday night.

Judge Francis Legodi ordered that the matter be struck off the roll. He reserved judgment on who would pay costs.

O’Sullivan was arrested outside AfriForum’s offices in Pretoria earlier, and taken to the Kameeldrift police station, where he was charged with offences including fraud, intimidation and extortion.

His lawyers then went to the High Court to seek an urgent order for police to release him, and to comply with an earlier order that, should they want to detain him, he be given 48 hours to present himself to a police station.

Arrest 'violated order'

Legodi rejected prosecutor David Mtsweni’s request to amend the order to state that police could arrest O’Sullivan.

Quintus Pelser, for O’Sullivan, said that police were in contempt of the order by arresting his client.

O'Sullivan was released around 23:30.

During O'Sullivan's arrest, AfriForum legal adviser Willie Spies read out a High Court order to the arresting officer, controversial senior policeman Major General Mabula.

Spies said police were violating the order not to arrest O'Sullivan, but to grant him 48 hours’ notice to present himself at a police station.

Spies presented a copy of the High Court order to Mabula.

Earlier on Monday, News24 reported that Mabula had taken the lead in Phahlane’s fight back against police watchdog IPID, which is investigating him. O’Sullivan is also investigating Phahlane for alleged corruption.

Mabula has a history of being involved in politically-motivated arrests. He was a close ally of former police commissioner Jackie Selebi and former police crime intelligence head Richard Mdluli.

Read more on:    saps  |  ipid  |  paul o'sullivan  |  pretoria  |  crime  |  corruption

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Nearly 70% of South Africans feel unsafe at night - Stats SA

2017-02-14 13:10

Inside News24

 
PARTNER CONTENT
How much food do you need to concentrate?

We have been taught that we need three meals a day in order to make it through the day and while most of us indulge in more than our fair share there is a large portion of South Africans who are living off barely enough to sustain them.

/News
WATCH LIVE: SONA debate in Parliament

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 11:45 AM
Road name: M3 Inbound

Inbound
Sea Point 11:36 AM
Road name: Regent Road

More traffic reports
Lotto results Saturday, February 11 2017-02-11 21:07 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 