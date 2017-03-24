 

Charges against OR Tambo airport heist suspect withdrawn

2017-03-24 12:40

Jeanette Chabalala, News24

OR Tambo International Airport (Supplied)

OR Tambo International Airport (Supplied)

Johannesburg – The State has provisionally withdrawn charges against two men allegedly involved in the multi-million-rand OR Tambo International Airport heist.

Mosiwa Steven Motani, 35, and Khululekai Sibanda, 31, appeared in the Kempton Park Magistrate's Court on Friday.

They were facing charges of robbery. The State conceded that the two men were brought to court outside the 48-hour limit.

However, Prosecutor Pieter Erasmus said he believed the State had a strong case against Motani.

The State re-enrolled Motani on a different charge sheet for robbery.

Sibanda was not recharged.

Motani was arrested in Polokwane on March 10 while Sibanda was arrested on March 11.

Five other men accused of being involved in the heist appeared in the same court on Monday afternoon.

Their case was postponed for a formal bail application on March 28 and 29.

Suspects in a marked police vehicle stole at least R24m in foreign currency from a South African Airways plane on March 7.

Police launched a high-level investigation involving all law enforcement agencies.

