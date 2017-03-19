 

Chief Justice burglary not a coincidence - Save SA

2017-03-19 22:05

Lizeka Tandwa, News24

Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng (Nasief Manie, Die Burger)

Johannesburg - The burglary at Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng's office is no coincidence, Save South Africa said on Sunday.

"The Save South Africa campaign believes it is no coincidence that the ‘burglary’ took place just a day after the courts dealt two embarrassing blows against those intent on undermining our democracy."

Save SA was responding to a robbery where 15 computers in the human resources unit were stolen on Saturday at Chief Justice Mogoeng's office in Midrand.

Save SA said it believed that burglary was connected to the Constitutional Court judgment on Sassa, which reinforced the State’s obligation to pay social grants, and the North Gauteng High Court’s scathing judgment that the appointment of Hawks head Berning Ntlemeza was irrational and invalid.

"We are shocked at reports of the ‘burglary’ at the office of the Chief Justice. It constitutes a brazen attack on the judiciary, and was clearly orchestrated.
 
"It is now upon the highest political authority to prove this attack did not take place without explicit or implicit consent, and government must investigate this heinous act with great urgency lest elements within it be deemed to be complicit."

Save SA said it cannot allow the judicial system to be attacked and undermined in a similar way.

It called on South Africans to voice their objection and demonstrate their support for an independent judiciary, in defence of the country’s democracy.
 
The stolen computers contained important and sensitive information about judges in South Africa and officials in the office of the chief justice, the Constitutional Court, high courts, Supreme Court of Appeal and other specialist courts.


2017-03-19 22:05

