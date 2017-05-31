 

Child abduction cases reported in KwaMashu - MEC

2017-05-31 18:33

Kaveel Singh, News24

This shop was set alight during xenophobic attacks in KwaMashu on Monday night. (Kaveel SIngh, News24)

Durban – Attempts to abduct children have been reported in KwaMashu and investigations are underway to find out if police ignored these, KwaZulu-Natal community safety MEC Mxolisi Kaunda said on Wednesday.

His department was working with the provincial police commissioner to determine this. The findings would be made public, he told reporters at the KwaMashu police station.

The number of reported cases was still being determined.

Violence directed at foreigners in KwaMashu, Inanda and Chesterville broke out this week. Many foreigners fled, fearing for their safety.

“We have asked the police to work around the clock to ensure that all those who were involved in this brazen act of criminality are brought to book,” he said of the violence.

Provincial police on Tuesday asked KwaMashu residents to stop reacting to rumours that foreigners were behind the alleged abductions.

They were merely playing into the hands of criminals who were using the residents’ real concerns and fears to enrich themselves through looting, acting provincial commissioner Major General Bheki Langa said.

He said that as residents gathered to protest on Monday night, “criminal elements” moved in and looted shops in the area. When police responded, these criminals attacked and fired shots at them.

The abduction rumours were circulated on social media. Hundreds of children from various schools protested in the streets on Tuesday.

