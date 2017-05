What To Read Next

Johannesburg - The weekend ended in tragedy for a family in Bloubosrand , Randburg when a 7-year-old boy drowned in a pool on Sunday night.

ER24 paramedics said a local emergency service provider had started cardiopulmonary resuscitation by the time they arrived on the scene at about 18:20.

Paramedics put him on advanced life support and took him to a hospital, but he was later declared dead.

Further details were not immediately available.