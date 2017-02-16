 

Children traumatised after bakkie 'deliberately' hits them

2017-02-16 13:44

Susan Cilliers, Netwerk24

Residents help comfort the children after the incidents on Sunday. (Facebook)

Potchefstroom - Six children who were run over by a bakkie in separate incidents in Stilfontein on Sunday are struggling to sleep and are afraid of leaving their homes, their parents told Netwerk24 on Wednesday.

A driver in a white bakkie with a black stripe ran into six children and one woman in three allegedly deliberate incidents in the town on Sunday and then drove off.

Some of the children's parents, relatives and friends held a placard protest outside the Stilfontein Magistrate's Court on Wednesday, where the suspect in the hit-and-runs was supposed to have appeared. However, the case was provisionally struck off the roll.

A police investigation continued on Wednesday, but that provided scant comfort to the relatives of the victims who feel that they are being left in the lurch after Sunday's traumatic events.  

The local neighbourhood watch followed the bakkie and called the police. The man was arrested at a house in Stilfontein.

Karabelo Seepamore said his son, Mohau, 10, was on his way back from a shop when a white bakkie bore down on him on Buffelsfontein Road. 

'Driver purposely swerved'

"My son initially thought the driver was trying to scare him and jumped out of the way. The bakkie passed him, but made a U-turn and rushed at him again. He tried to run, but the bakkie hit him and then sped off." 

Seepamore said his son hobbled home. 

"He was confused, scared and couldn't talk. He just wanted to lie down. We saw that he was having trouble walking and asked what had happened. That's when he told us."

At the hospital it was established that he was bruised, but hadn't been seriously hurt. 

Dolly Manyobe, 11-year-old Jafta's grandmother, said he'd also been hit on Buffelsfontein Road. 

"When the bakkie came nearer, Jafta initially thought it wanted to park and he crossed to the other side of the road. But the driver purposely swerved in his direction and hit him."   

Jafta's injuries weren't serious, but be was severely traumatised, Manyobe said. 
 
Bohlokoa, 4, whose leg was broken when he was hit in Steyn Avenue, can't remember anything, his grandmother, Marriam Masoupha, said. 

He'd been on his little bike on the sidewalk when he was hit by the vehicle.

johannesburg  |  crime

