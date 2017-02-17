 

Chinese Association files hate speech complaint

2017-02-17 21:05

Nation Nyoka, News24

Chairperson of The Chinese Association, Erwin Pon and members of his delegation handing over a complaint of hate speech to Commissioner Matlhodi Angelina Makwetla at the South African Human Rights Commission in Braamfontein, Johannesburg. (Nation Nyoka, News24)

Chairperson of The Chinese Association, Erwin Pon and members of his delegation handing over a complaint of hate speech to Commissioner Matlhodi Angelina Makwetla at the South African Human Rights Commission in Braamfontein, Johannesburg. (Nation Nyoka, News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Johannesburg – The Chinese Association (TCA) in Gauteng on Friday laid a complaint of hate speech with the SAHRC following xenophobic comments on social media.

It laid separate criminal charges of crimen injuria against individuals who made offensive and threatening remarks against the Chinese community on the Facebook pages of Carte Blanche, Eyewitness News, the TCA, and the Karoo Donkey Sanctuary.

“The comments are racist, inflammatory, vitriolic, insulting, hate-filled and promote and propagate hatred of, and violence to Chinese people. More terrifyingly, the comments directly incite violence and harm to our children,” the TCA said in a statement.

The xenophobic comments followed the annual Chinese New Year celebrations on January 28 and Carte Blanche’s broadcast the next day of a report on animal abuse and the trade in donkey skins.

The TCA said it condemned all illegal activities and cruelty to animals.

A TCA delegation told SA Human Rights Commission officials in Braamfontein that it was not the first time they had experienced instances of hate speech.

“We saw the messages getting louder and louder and it got serious when it started involving children, which is when we decided to raise our voices,” TCA chairperson Erwin Pon said.

The comments had since been removed from all the Facebook pages at the TCA’s request.

The SAHRC’s chief operations officer Chantal Kisoon told the TCA the investigation of its complaint could take a while. This was due to an avalanche of recent complaints about racist remarks on social media.

Pon said the Chinese community wanted immediate relief, in the form of an apology. In the long-term, they wanted to stop it from happening again.

The TCA would on Monday advise the SAHRC if it wanted to go the litigation route or seek alternative dispute resolution.

Kisoon stressed that the delegation had a strong case, with a prospect of success, in the Equality Court.


Read more on:    sahrc  |  johannesburg

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

'No indication' that Cape Town would face drought - city official

2017-02-17 21:05

Inside News24

 
PARTNER CONTENT
How much food do you need to concentrate?

We have been taught that we need three meals a day in order to make it through the day and while most of us indulge in more than our fair share there is a large portion of South Africans who are living off barely enough to sustain them.

/News
WATCH: The best (or worst) insults from SONA and the SONA debate!

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 20:45 PM
Road name: N2 Outbound

Outbound
Glencairn 19:14 PM
Road name: Main Road

More traffic reports
Lotto results Wednesday February 15 2017-02-15 21:25 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 