 

Churkin was a dependable ally – Mbeki

2017-02-21 22:36

James de Villiers, News24

Russia's UN Ambassador Vitaly Churkin. (File, AP)

Cape Town – Former president Thabo Mbeki on Tuesday expressed his condolences to the family of Russia’s ambassador to the UN, Vitaly Churkin.

Churkin died suddenly after falling ill in his office, at Russia's United Nations mission, on Monday. He would have turned 65 on Tuesday.

In a statement, Mbeki said he met Churkin at the UN headquarters in New York.

“I found him passionately concerned to use his considerable diplomatic skills to do everything he could to help ensure that Africa achieves its multi-faceted objectives, at all times a dependable ally and warm-hearted friend,” Mbeki said.

Churkin worked closely with the South African UN ambassador at the time, Dumisani Khumalo, to defend and advance African positions on a variety of important matters.

“I am certain that the multilateral system will suffer from his untimely departure, given the important contribution he made as a supremely eminent diplomat to the global acceptance and legitimacy of this system,” Mbeki said.

