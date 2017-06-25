 

City of Cape Town condemns torching of MyCiTi bus

2017-06-25 22:37

Amanda Khoza, News24

MyCiti bus. (Duncan Alfreds, News24)

MyCiti bus. (Duncan Alfreds, News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Johannesburg – The City of Cape Town has condemned the torching of a MyCiTi bus in Joe Slovo on Sunday.

Mayoral Committee Member for Transport and Urban Development, Brett Herron, said a 9 metre MyCiTi bus was attacked, allegedly by a group of young people, along Freedom Way in Joe Slovo shortly after 14:00.

Herron said the bus was operating along feeder Route 261 at the time of the incident.

He said there were no injuries reported and the motive was still unknown.

“Destroying what has already been achieved deprives us all of improved access to jobs and opportunities, schools and clinics, and other services. In particular, it is the communities who are dependent on public transport for their mobility who suffer the most.”

He said lower income families spent on average up to 43% of their monthly income on transport costs and in some instances in Cape Town, costs could be as high as 60%

“Those who randomly destroy our public transport infrastructure when aggrieved are depriving law-abiding residents of their right to affordable, accessible and safe public transport. Our rail system is already crippled by the ongoing sabotage and violent attacks, and thousands of commuters have shifted to road-based public transport as a result,” said Herron.  


Read more on:    myciti  |  cape town  |  transport

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

There is a common goal to try and get rid of Zuma and ANC - KZN ANC

2017-06-25 22:37

Inside News24

 
Behind the sparkle

Alluring, beautiful and timeless - diamonds are some of the most sought after gems in the world and are a true testament of everlasting brilliance. Let us take you behind the sparkle to show you the history behind this coveted jewel.

Embracing sustainability in tobacco agriculture

In Sub-Saharan Africa, farming represents a subsistence lifestyle for millions of people. In recent years though, the development of farming into an economic activity has made a real change in how the land is used in providing for the population.

/Africa
Focus on Africa: Bomb attack, famine and refugees
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 18:23 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

Cape Town 10:29 AM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Lotto results Saturday June 24 2017-06-24 21:17 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 