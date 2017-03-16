 

City of Cape Town to demolish homes in Imizamo Yethu

2017-03-16 20:17

James de Villiers, News24

(Jenni Evans, News24)

Cape Town – The City of Cape Town on Thursday said it needs to demolish homes that were rebuilt in Imizamo Yethu informal settlement following devastating fires in the area on Saturday and Sunday. 

"It is in the interest of protecting the affected residents and ensuring fairness that city law enforcement will be dismantling all structures before Monday," Deputy Mayor Ian Neilson said in a statement. 

Neilson said construction that took place before plots of land were marked would jeopardise the rebuilding process of the neighbourhood for affected residents.

"Individuals could take up much larger space than is fair and new residents from outside the settlement could take up space meant for others," he said. 

On Wednesday Neilson said the city was expecting to spend R100m for the redesign of Imizamo Yethu.

"The redesign will allow us to install firebreaks, pedestrian walkways, and other access to basic and emergency services which we have not been able to do previously due to the density of this settlement," he said. 

Mayoral committee member for safety JP Smith said 7 300 people had been affected by the fire which killed four people.

