 

City of Johannesburg calls for parents to vaccinate children

2017-03-15 20:47

James de Villiers, News24

(iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Johannesburg – The City of Johannesburg on Wednesday urged parents and caregivers to ensure that their children are vaccinated after a high alert for measles was issued.

"Parents and community members can help [avoid an outbreak of measles] by ensuring that all children are immunised against measles at the correct ages," mayoral committee member for health Mpho Phalatse said in a statement.

"Any child who is suspected to be suffering from measles should be taken to the nearest health facility for examination and investigation."

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) issued a health alert in late January following a measles outbreak in Stellenbosch, Western Cape.

The City of Johannesburg said nine cases of measles have been reported in the city thus far.

Those at the highest risk of contracting measles are unvaccinated young children and pregnant women, the city said.

Phalatse said according to the World Health Organisation measles is one of the leading causes of death among young children, even though a safe and cost-effective vaccine is available.

"During 2000-2015, measles vaccination prevented 20.3 million deaths worldwide," Phalatse said.

Read more on:    johannesburg  |  health

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

South Africa won't be building border walls - Ramaphosa

2017-03-15 20:24

Inside News24

 

/South Africa
Xenophobia persists through strict border controls

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Wednesday March 15 34 minutes ago Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 