City of Johannesburg official arrested for alleged corruption

Johannesburg - A City of Johannesburg official has been
arrested after allegedly seeking a bribe, Mayor Herman Mashaba said on Sunday.
“A service provider reported alleged harassment by an
official demanding R5000 in compensation for allegedly assisting the service
provider in securing a tender from the City,” Mashaba said in a statement.
He said the arrest came after an investigation by the City’s
anti-corruption unit, as well as the Hawks.
“The tender in question was for the provision of archiving
services procured by the Department of Community Development’s Library
Services, valued at R148 500.”
The investigation included an authorised entrapment exercise
by the Hawks.
“[This] resulted in the suspect unlawfully accept[ing] the
amount of R5000 which they had demanded from the supplier]."
The official was then arrested, and is now due in court
soon.
Mashaba thanked all those involved in the investigation and
arrest.
“Indeed, working together, there will be no place for
corrupt officials to hide in the City,” he said.