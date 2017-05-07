 

City of Johannesburg official arrested for alleged corruption

2017-05-07 13:13

News24 Correspondent

Joburg Executive Mayor Herman Mashaba

Joburg Executive Mayor Herman Mashaba (Jabu Kumalo, City Press)

Johannesburg - A City of Johannesburg official has been arrested after allegedly seeking a bribe, Mayor Herman Mashaba said on Sunday.

“A service provider reported alleged harassment by an official demanding R5000 in compensation for allegedly assisting the service provider in securing a tender from the City,” Mashaba said in a statement.

He said the arrest came after an investigation by the City’s anti-corruption unit, as well as the Hawks.

“The tender in question was for the provision of archiving services procured by the Department of Community Development’s Library Services, valued at R148 500.”

The investigation included an authorised entrapment exercise by the Hawks.

“[This] resulted in the suspect unlawfully accept[ing] the amount of R5000 which they had demanded from the supplier]."

The official was then arrested, and is now due in court soon.

Mashaba thanked all those involved in the investigation and arrest.

“Indeed, working together, there will be no place for corrupt officials to hide in the City,” he said.

