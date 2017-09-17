City Press ICYMI: Zuma off the hook, Spies blow R1.5m

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) and lawyers for President Jacob Zuma are considering a plan to ensure that it will be many years before the country’s first citizen gets to have his day in court.

The plan emerged after Zuma’s advocate, Kemp J Kemp, made a dramatic concession at the Supreme Court of Appeal on Thursday.

The State Security Agency (SSA) has allegedly spent more than a billion rand in irregular expenditure over the past five years – and now refuses to account for this because its operations are “classified”.



A joint investigation by Rapport and News24 has found that National Treasury has increasingly been at loggerheads with the SSA over the mismanagement of what has been estimated to amount to about R1.5 billion.



The abuse of funds allegedly includes the suspicious use of the SSA’s covert fund as well as breaches of prescribed procurement procedures.

A new book reveals how ANC presidential hopeful Zweli Mkhize tried to manipulate President Jacob Zuma’s rape accuser into dropping the charges against him.



The book, called Khwezi and written by journalist and radio personality Redi Tlhabi, contains allegations about how state institutions and resources were used against Fezekile “Khwezi” Kuzwayo, so she would flounder when testifying against Zuma, a man she called “Malume”, and who was her father’s best friend.



The book includes allegations that, amongst others, Kuzwayo was persuaded, against prosecutor Charin de Beer’s advice, to enter the police’s witness protection programme instead of the one run by the National Prosecuting Authority, after being fed the lie that the latter’s budget was being cut and that it would be discontinued.

Just a few hours after he had conceded through his lawyers that the National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA’s) decision in 2009 to drop charges against him was irrational, President Jacob Zuma threatened to write a book.



While visiting the Interdenominational African Ministers Association of South Africa in Port Elizabeth, Eastern Cape, for much-needed prayers, Zuma told worshippers that “maybe when I write a book I will talk about this guy” from Nkandla in KwaZulu-Natal.



It was not the first time that Zuma had threatened to write a book, so we must take his claim seriously. Presumably, he intends to dictate the book to someone who will write it because, as we all know ... nah, let’s leave it.



