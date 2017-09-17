 

City Press ICYMI: Zuma off the hook, Spies blow R1.5m

2017-09-17 17:07
-
President Jacob Zuma. (Pic: Liesl Peyer, Fin24)

President Jacob Zuma. (Pic: Liesl Peyer, Fin24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Why Zuma won't get his day in court

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) and lawyers for President Jacob Zuma are considering a plan to ensure that it will be many years before the country’s first citizen gets to have his day in court.

The plan emerged after Zuma’s advocate, Kemp J Kemp, made a dramatic concession at the Supreme Court of Appeal on Thursday.

SA spy agency 'mismanaged' R1.5bn

The State Security Agency (SSA) has allegedly spent more than a billion rand in irregular expenditure over the past five years – and now refuses to account for this because its operations are “classified”.  

A joint investigation by Rapport and News24 has found that National Treasury has increasingly been at loggerheads with the SSA over the mismanagement of what has been estimated to amount to about R1.5 billion.

The abuse of funds allegedly includes the suspicious use of the SSA’s covert fund as well as breaches of prescribed procurement procedures.

How Zweli 'misled' Khwezi

A new book reveals how ANC presidential hopeful Zweli Mkhize tried to manipulate President Jacob Zuma’s rape accuser into dropping the charges against him.

The book, called Khwezi and written by journalist and radio personality Redi Tlhabi, contains allegations about how state institutions and resources were used against Fezekile “Khwezi” Kuzwayo, so she would flounder when testifying against Zuma, a man she called “Malume”, and who was her father’s best friend.

The book includes allegations that, amongst others, Kuzwayo was persuaded, against prosecutor Charin de Beer’s advice, to enter the police’s witness protection programme instead of the one run by the National Prosecuting Authority, after being fed the lie that the latter’s budget was being cut and that it would be discontinued.

What will the Book of Jacob say?

Just a few hours after he had conceded through his lawyers that the National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA’s) decision in 2009 to drop charges against him was irrational, President Jacob Zuma threatened to write a book.

While visiting the Interdenominational African Ministers Association of South Africa in Port Elizabeth, Eastern Cape, for much-needed prayers, Zuma told worshippers that “maybe when I write a book I will talk about this guy” from Nkandla in KwaZulu-Natal.

It was not the first time that Zuma had threatened to write a book, so we must take his claim seriously. Presumably, he intends to dictate the book to someone who will write it because, as we all know ... nah, let’s leave it.

Read more on:    city press  |  jacob zuma  |  fezekile kuzwayo

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

GuptaLeaks.com: A collaborative investigation into state capture

2017-07-21 17:44

Inside News24

 
Watch: Investing in the future through child development

An investment of R32-million into 11 early childhood development centres is changing the future for children in the Northern Cape.

/News
Pretoria company comes to the rescue of drought-stricken West Coast farmers
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Saturday, September 16 2017-09-17 08:57 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 