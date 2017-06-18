City Press wins big

Discovery Health Journalism Award winners, City Press's Lubabalo Ngcukana (left) and Susan Comrie (right) with assistant editor Nicki Gules in the middle. Picture: Supplied

City Press staff were recognised at the 2017 Discovery Health Journalism Awards, with reporters bagging two gongs for their work.

Eastern Cape correspondent Lubabalo Ngcukana won the Discovery Foundation’s Nation Builder Award for his story about Eastern Cape professional nurse Siboniwe Mahleka, 40, who criss-crossed Pondoland during the province’s December initiation season to rescue as many initiates as he could.

Susan Comrie won the Best Investigative Journalism award for her investigation written before the Life Esidimeni psychiatric patients were moved to nongovernmental organisations, where many later died of neglect, which detailed the run-down buildings to which the Gauteng health department was considering moving them.

About this year’s entries, Professor Tawana Kupe, convener of the judging panel, said:

“We were impressed by the level of insight into subjects reported on and by the quality of information conveyed in most entries.”