 

City urges motorists to stop speeding after JMPD officer dies

2017-09-02 10:12

Derrick Spies, News24 Correspondent

(JMPD)

(JMPD)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Video

'We are losing too many' - Law enforcement drives march against abuse

2017-06-09 16:59

The SAPS, JMPD and 'Voice it in Action' joined forces in an anti-violence march for women and children. Watch.WATCH

Johannesburg - The city of Johannesburg has called on motorists to stop speeding after a Johannesburg Metro Police Department Officer was run over and killed while on point duty on Friday.

Member of the Mayoral Committee for Public Safety and Security, councillor Michael Sun, said the officer, who hailed from Limpopo and resided in Tembisa, had been deployed to traffic point duty at the intersection of the M1 and Marlboro Drive.

“He was critically injured when he was hit by a vehicle, and later died on the scene,” said Sun.

Sun said the driver of the vehicle which caused the accident was arrested and will be facing charges of murder or culpable homicide.
Sun extended his condolences to the family and friends of the officer, who is survived by his wife and two children.

“It is tragic that this incident comes just a week after I called on motorists to slow down when approaching points-men on duty.”

“I once again call on residents to adhere to the rules of the road, and to take not only their safety, but also the safety of others, into consideration when driving,” he said.

Read more on:    johannesburg  |  crime

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Ramaphosa's office rubbishes leaked media query as smear campaign

2017-09-02 09:39

Inside News24

 
Watch: Investing in the future through child development

An investment of R32-million into 11 early childhood development centres is changing the future for children in the Northern Cape.

/News
WATCH: 'We take full responsibility for deceased Kusasalethu miners' - Motsepe
Traffic Alerts
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results Friday, September 01 2017-09-01 21:08 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 