 

Clamp down on corruption at Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality

2017-04-25 17:19

Derrick Spies, News24 correspondent

Athol Trollip. (Werner Hills, Netwerk24)

Athol Trollip. (Werner Hills, Netwerk24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Port Elizabeth - Six laptops and more than five boxes of documents have been seized and three officials suspended in yet another high-profile corruption case being investigated by the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality.

This was confirmed by Mayor Athol Trollip at a press conference on Tuesday morning, who said the seizures were connected to alleged irregularities surrounding Milongani Eco Consulting, which was contracted to the municipality's public health services.

Trollip said three service providers, with linked expenditure of approximately R60m, are to face high-level forensic investigations after months of evidence gathering.

"Contracts and all expenditure relating to the City of Champions project, Mohlaleng Media and Milongani Eco Consulting, will face forensic scrutiny. This comes after evidence presented to the municipality was deemed sufficient to warrant suspicion and investigation," he said.

Trollip said the municipality had spent in excess of R20m on the Mohlaleng Media contract, which had effectively become an uncapped contract, and the City of Champions project, aimed at building social cohesion, was valued at R21.7m.

He said the full extent of the funds under investigation through the Milongani Eco Consulting contract had not been finalised as the investigation was still ongoing.

Trollip said the intention was not only to investigate the contracts and proceed with criminal action if wrongdoing was found to have taken place, but that the municipality would also pursue civil action against the companies to recover wasted public money.

"Every cent of public money spent in respect of identified contracts must be accounted for. Any irregular or fraudulent expenditure will result in disciplinary action and civil cases will be opened, the information for which will be handed to the South African Police Service for criminal prosecution," he said.

Deputy mayor notably absent

The latest crackdown has also appeared to have deepened the growing rift between Trollip and deputy mayor, Mongameli Bobani, who attacked Trollip's leadership style in a damning two-page letter over the weekend, saying the municipality was being run like someone's farm.

Bobani said he had never been consulted on the suspensions, which had occurred in the public health directorate, which he leads.

"First and foremost, I was never informed of this apartheid government style operation as the MMC (Member of Mayoral Committee) of Public Health and yet some MMCs, including the mayor, were aware and part of the implementation process," wrote Bobani.

Bobani went on to say he had noticed a "calculated and well planned underhand plan" to tarnish his name and said he was no longer prepared to be treated as a "disrespected wife who is never consulted about anything".

Trollip said he was not prepared to comment on Bobani's letter, as there were processes set out in the national coalition agreement to deal with these aspects, and debating them in the media was not one of them, but said Bobani had been made aware of the investigations.  

"The minutes will show that these issues relating to City of Champions project, Mohlaleng Media and Milongani Eco Consulting, have been the topic of discussion among all members of the mayoral committee," said Trollip.

Hotline calls increasing

Trollip said the municipality was committed to rooting out corruption, and they were starting to see the buy in from the public as well, with 193 tip-offs received through the Municipality's Ethics Hotline, which was launched in October 2016.

"Sixty-nine of these are currently being investigated by Internal Audit and another 68 are being investigated by other directorates," said Trollip.

"A large amount of information has been received through the hotline and directly from individuals. This has culminated in one of the biggest moves against corruption the metro has ever seen," he said.

Read more on:    athol trollip  |  port elizabeth  |  corruption

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Attempted murder probes detailed in ex-Mandela cop’s trial

2017-04-25 16:56

Inside News24

 
Partner Content
Travel Dreams? Where would you rather be right now?

Partnered: Whether you're missing family overseas, dreaming of family adventures or romantic hideaways we all have that one place we'd rather be right now - but have you thought about the best way to get there?

/News
WATCH: Shops looted and damaged in Coligny

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Saturday April 22 2017-04-22 21:05 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 