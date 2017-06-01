 

Closure for families of hanged UDF 8 as remains are exhumed

2017-06-01 20:37

Amanda Khoza, News24

United Democratic Front leaders addressing the media in 1990 in Cape Town. Pictured are, among others, Archie Gumede, Murphy Morobe, Terror Lekota, Moses Mayekiso and Popo Molefe. (Gallo Images)

United Democratic Front leaders addressing the media in 1990 in Cape Town. Pictured are, among others, Archie Gumede, Murphy Morobe, Terror Lekota, Moses Mayekiso and Popo Molefe. (Gallo Images)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Johannesburg – Eight families, who for years never knew where their loved ones were buried after they were hanged in the gallows, finally got closure on Wednesday when their remains were exhumed.

National Prosecuting Authority's Missing Persons Task team [MPTT] head, Madeleine Fullard, said it was implementing one of the recommendations made by the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) that government carry on with the tracing of people who disappeared under political circumstances.

The team of ten, comprising forensic anthropologists and investigators, are tasked with locating the remains and returning them to families.

The team continues to investigate cases from the TRC, and families that believe their members disappeared during apartheid still come forward.

"We do investigations and we try and identify the sites through forensic excavations, then we do forensic examination of the remains and then we try and identify the remains."

One of the sub-projects the team was working on was the Gallows Exhumation Project, launched in 2016. 

"There were over 130 political prisoners who were sentenced to death and hanged by the state, between 1986 and 1990, at the gallows at what was then called the Pretoria Central Prison."

She said the death sentence was then suspended in 1990.

Buried as paupers 

"What happened is that when people were hanged the state kept their bodies. Their bodies remained the property of the state. Even though the families were told about the hanging, the whereabouts of the bodies were not revealed."

"The families did not participate in the burial process because the state buried the bodies as paupers in cemeteries around Tshwane. The families never knew where the bodies were."

The bodies were missing and the Gallows Exhumation Project is about tracing the missing remains.

"We started working on the project and we have come to the exhumation process. Yesterday, we did the first exhumation of the United Democratic Front members.

"They were people who were charged and convicted during the popular uprising in the 1980's, people charged with killing policemen and necklacing. These were amaqabane [political activists]."

Fullard said her team performed eight exhumations at the Mamelodi Cemetery in Mamelodi West, Pretoria on Wednesday. 

"We did eight and we will do another 10 in the next few weeks or next month or so.”

While her team was digging at the cemetery, the families were taken to the gallows at Kgosi Mampuru II Prison - where they went to see where their loved ones were hanged.

"They viewed the remains and then we exhumed them. Now we are doing the forensic examination. Possibly next month, the minister will hand over the remains to the families,” she said. 

Names 

Fullard said at least 18 UDF activists and supporters were hanged for politically motivated offences. These are some of the remains exhumed:

Michael Lucas, 21, from Outdtshoorn, hanged March 25, 1988. He was hanged for the murder of bus inspector William Blaauw during protests in Oudtshoorn on April 15, 1986. 

Benjamin Mlondolozi Gxothiwe, 27, a member of the Port Elizabeth Youth Congress (Peyco) hanged March 25, 1988 after being found guilty of killing a policeman in December 1985.

Tsepo Letsoara, 25, hanged March 18, 1988 for his role in killing a 'suspected informer' in Motherwell, Port Elizabeth, in October 1985.

Sipho Mahala, 21, hanged March 29, 1988 and Siphiwe Lande, 22, hanged April 14, 1988. Mahala and Lande were sentenced to death for a necklace killing in 1985. 

Ndumiso Silo Siphenuka, 25 and Makhezwene Menze, 44, who were both hanged April 20, 1989.

Menze and Siphenuka were part of a group of UDF supporters convicted of the killing of a farmer and his wife at Kirkwood on June 17, 1985.

Welile Raymond Gwebushe, 29, was hanged on August 19, 1987.


Read more on:    udf  |  trc  |  exhumation  |  apartheid

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

MPs debate violence against women in half-empty House

2017-06-01 20:20

Inside News24

 
There's an app for that: how apps have changed us

"There's an app for that" is more than just Apple's marketing mantra. Mobile apps have emerged over the last 10 years or so for practically every need in a person's day and changed our lives.

/News
WATCH: Henri van Breda phone and Google search records revealed
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Wednesday, 31 May 2017-05-31 21:13 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 