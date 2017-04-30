 

Coligny family identifies body of 12-year-old boy - police

2017-04-30 21:24

Kaveel Singh, News24

One of the houses that was allegedly set on fire by protesters in Coligny last week following the death of the child. (Felix Dlangamandla, Netwerk24)

One of the houses that was allegedly set on fire by protesters in Coligny last week following the death of the child. (Felix Dlangamandla, Netwerk24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Johannesburg – The body of a 12-year-old boy whose alleged murder sparked mass protests in Coligny in the North West was identified by family members, police said on Sunday.

“We managed to trace the family that confirmed the boy is their child,” police spokesperson Colonel Sabata Mokgwabone said on Sunday.

The alleged murder of the boy, who authorities said was 12 years old, was apparently the reason for violent protests in the area last week when residents went on a rampage, burning and looting businesses. On Friday, the two men accused of killing the victim appeared in the Coligny Magistrate's Court facing a charge of murder. The two, aged between 27 and 34, appeared scruffy and looked tired in court.

Residents claimed that a farmer had assaulted the boy after finding him in his maize field on Friday, City Press reported on Tuesday.

The court ordered that the media should not take pictures pending an identity parade.

Read more on:    mahikeng  |  crime

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Pretoria gynaecologist shot in robbery at shopping mall

2017-04-30 20:09

Inside News24

 
Partner Content
Travel Dreams? Where would you rather be right now?

Partnered: Whether you're missing family overseas, dreaming of family adventures or romantic hideaways we all have that one place we'd rather be right now - but have you thought about the best way to get there?

/News
Pope in Africa, presidential health scare and GOLD!
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Clanwilliam 19:17 PM
Road name: N7

Parklands 17:10 PM
Road name: Sandown Road

More traffic reports
Lotto results Saturday April 29 2017-04-29 21:04 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 