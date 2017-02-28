Committee to discuss SABC interim board appointments

What To Read Next

Cape Town – Parliament's communications committee will on Tuesday discuss the appointment of an interim board for the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC).

A number of SABC board members resigned while an ad hoc committee was looking into the board's fitness to hold office.



The communications committee has been tasked with finding members to fill five positions in the interim board for a period of up to six months.



The process to appoint the interim board first got underway in January when the communications committee met for the first time to discuss the requirements.



The process has since stalled.

In its last meeting the committee stressed the urgency of filling the position.



It also emphasised the need to consider whether candidates had the relevant qualifications and an understanding of the broadcasting industry.



Other considerations would be legal expertise and an understanding of human resources processes.

The committee will also receive a briefing from Communications Minister Faith Muthambi on the interim board, the SABC's 2015/16 annual report and its 1st and 2nd quarter expenditure and performance reports.