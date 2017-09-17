Community helps police arrest alleged panga murderer

Cape Town – Concerned members of the Mara Uitkyk community near Kanyamazane, Mpumalanga, helped the police to arrest a man suspected of killing his wife with a panga.

Police spokesperson Colonel Mtsholi Bhembe said in a statement the 56-year-old will appear in the Kanyamazane Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

Last week a 42-year-old women’s body was discovered in a pit toilet in Newskom by her stepson.

“Subsequent to that police investigation indicated that the suspect may be instrumental in assisting solve this impasse, however he failed to come forward after an appeal was made by police,” said Bhembe.

“His arrest comes about after concerned community members came forward with the suspect's whereabouts after having seen his photo in a local newspaper and alerted the police, who reacted swiftly and arrested him.”

The police investigation continues.

