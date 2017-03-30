Community Safety MEC spends more than R120K on KFC for prisoners

Johannesburg – The Gauteng Community Safety MEC Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane spent more than R120 000 on KFC for prisoners at Leeuwkop Prison.

Responding to a question by the DA's Michele Clarke, Nkosi-Maloane said R126 000 was paid for the fast food, which was apparently part of a prisoner integration programme.

It was previously reported that the MEC had spent R60 000.

Nkosi-Malobane's spokesperson Ndivhuho Gadisi said they had received questions from the DA on the matter and had responded accordingly.

“We don’t want to engage further, the DA knows our position and they know the importance of the program that the MEC is championing in ensuring that we foster social cohesion and integrating inmates into society,” Gadisi said.



Clarke, however, dismissed the initiative as a “desperate attempt to buy prisoners’ votes with KFC".

Clarke said according to the department’s response, all procurement procedures were followed and the expenditure incurred came from the budget of the office of the MEC.



“Why would the department mislead the public and the media in saying it cost just over R60 000, when in fact it had been signed off from the Office Budget for over double the amount?"

She said engagements with criminals didn’t warrant a dish-out of take-away chicken.

Clarke said the party would submit further questions to obtain the alleged three service provider quotations and the supply chain procurement documentation.

“We will continue to haul the MEC over the coals and grill her for her decision in dishing out finger-licking food.”