 

Companies Tribunal to hear case on SAA chair Dudu Myeni

2017-06-19 05:26

Jenna Etheridge, News24

SAA board chair Dudu Myeni says the board is concerned about executives who are leaking sensitive information to the media. Pic: Amanda Khoza.

SAA board chair Dudu Myeni says the board is concerned about executives who are leaking sensitive information to the media. Pic: Amanda Khoza.

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Video

Maimane smirks as Zuma defends SAA's Myeni

2016-09-13 18:29

Mmusi Maimane was not the only opposition MP to grill President Jacob Zuma on SAA chair Dudu Myeni.WATCH

Cape Town – The Companies Tribunal is on Monday set to hold a hearing on whether Dudu Myeni acted in a delinquent manner in her capacity as director of the SAA board. 

In March, the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (OUTA) and the South African Airways Pilots Association had initially filed an application at the North Gauteng High Court over Myeni.

OUTA portfolio director for transport Ben Theron said at the time that such an order being granted would have prevented Myeni from being appointed as a director or executive of any organisation in South Africa for seven years, Fin24 reported.

The airline had suffered a loss of R10.5bn over a period of five years, following Myeni’s appointment in 2012, said Theron at the time. 

“The situation at SAA has worsened at the hands of Myeni,” he added.

The Mail and Guardian reported last week that she had missed six board meetings, notifying her colleagues electronically that she would be absent.

The newspaper reported that her board colleagues had instructed lawyers to probe whether she had breached the Companies Act and good governance principles with her conduct and alleged lack of participation in company business.

The Companies Tribunal hearing was expected to start at 10:00 in Pretoria.

Read more on:    saa  |  outa  |  dudu myeni  |  labour

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Teen girl allegedly dumped baby son into pit toilet in Limpopo

2017-06-18 22:07

Inside News24

 
Behind the sparkle

Alluring, beautiful and timeless - diamonds are some of the most sought after gems in the world and are a true testament of everlasting brilliance. Let us take you behind the sparkle to show you the history behind this coveted jewel.

Embracing sustainability in tobacco agriculture

In Sub-Saharan Africa, farming represents a subsistence lifestyle for millions of people. In recent years though, the development of farming into an economic activity has made a real change in how the land is used in providing for the population.

/News
WATCH: 1976 leader says education must still transform in SA
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Saturday June 17 2017-06-17 21:06 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 