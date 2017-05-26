 

Competition Commission deputy held at gunpoint after landing at OR Tambo

2017-05-26 12:54

Jenna Etheridge, News24

iStock

iStock

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Cape Town – The Competition Commission on Friday confirmed that its deputy commissioner Hardin Ratshisusu was the victim of an armed robbery.

Ratshisusu was held at gunpoint at the entrance of his complex in Midrand on Thursday night, after getting off a shuttle from OR Tambo International Airport,  commission spokesperson Sipho Ngwema said.

He was returning from a SADC competition meeting in Botswana.

“It seems he was followed from the airport.”

His belongings were taken but he was not harmed.

On Thursday night, Ratshisusu tweeted: “Just been robbed at gunpoint from the airport, on Africa Day. Criminals terrorising us @MbalulaFikile Matter reported to @SAPoliceService”

Ngwema said the commission had activated the “relevant security interventions”.

Ratshisusu joined the commission’s mergers and acquisitions division in 2004. As deputy commissioner, he was responsible for the commission’s investigative and enforcement activities. 

It was not immediately clear whether the armed robbery was linked to his work in anyway.

The police were investigating.

Read more on:    or tambo  |  johannesburg  |  crime

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

IPID launches urgent application against police chief

26 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
There's an app for that: how apps have changed us

"There's an app for that" is more than just Apple's marketing mantra. Mobile apps have emerged over the last 10 years or so for practically every need in a person's day and changed our lives.

/News
WATCH: Soweto residents stand up against women abuse
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Wednesday, 24 May 2017-05-24 21:36 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 