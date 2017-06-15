ConCourt orders investigation into Bathabile's liability for social grants case

Johannesburg - The Constitutional Court has ordered that there be further investigation into Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini's personally held liability for the social grants matter.

Justice Johan Froneman read out the order on Thursday, stating that parties must provide feedback within 14 days.

On March 17, the Constitutional Court ordered Cash Paymaster Services (CPS) to continue paying social grants for 12 months from April 1.

It ordered that the contract with the SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) be based on the same terms and conditions as the one that expired on March 31.

At the time, Froneman ordered Dlamini to submit an affidavit by March 31, explaining why she should not be joined to the case in her personal capacity, and why she should not be made to pay the costs of the parties who brought the case.

When asked how she felt about the order, Dlamini said she was shocked by the news and said no one individual could be singled out for the situation in which Sassa had found itself.

"This is the work of a collective, but if a court says at the end of the day: 'Take responsibility', we are going to ask: 'How should we take responsibility for the whole thing that has happened?'

"I personally think this time is not a time to say: 'No, I would not have agreed to this, I would have agreed to this [instead].'

"I think this time is more precious and important because it's giving us an opportunity to apologise and to recommit ourselves and understand that if you are given an instruction by courts, you must take it very seriously," she told News24 at the time.

