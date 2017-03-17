 

ConCourt to hand down Sassa judgment

2017-03-17 06:31

Jeanette Chabalala, News24

(Supplied)

(Supplied)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Johannesburg – The Constitutional Court will hand down the much anticipated judgment in the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) matter on Friday.

The judgment is expected to be handed down at 10:00.

On Wednesday the court heard an application by the Black Sash for an order that it exercise supervisory jurisdiction over any new contract to pay social grants and its implementation.

During the hearings, a frustrated Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng asked how Sassa and Minister Bathabile Dlamini came to make themselves look incompetent in the social grants payment debacle.

"How do you get to the level where your clients make themselves look like they are incompetent and you can't even explain how you got to this point?" a frustrated Mogoeng Mogoeng asked Andrew Breitenbach, counsel for Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini.

Mogoeng repeatedly pressed Breitenbach for answers about why Dlamini did nothing when she learnt that Sassa would not be able to pay grants on its own.

Ensuring grants got paid was one of Dlamini's core responsibilities. She should have demanded progress reports from Sassa, he insisted.

Proposed contract rejected

The South African Post Office (SAPO) arguing through Aslam Bava, said the state-owned entity was more than capable of rendering services to beneficiaries.

The Post Office applied to be admitted as a friend of the court in the case.

Bava told the court a Post Office technical team had assured him they could take over the payment of grants within a month.

In 2014 the Constitutional Court ruled that the contract Sassa signed with Cash Paymaster Services (CPS) in 2012 was illegal and invalid.

It suspended the order of invalidity until March 31, 2017, to allow the department and Sassa to insource the administrative requirements to distribute grants.

A task team of Cabinet ministers rejected a proposed extension of Sassa's contract with CPS.

On Sunday the Democratic Alliance released a letter it received from the social development department confirming there was still no new contract between the department or Sassa and CPS for the distribution of social grants from April 1.

Read more on:    sassa  |  constitutional court

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Judgment expected in Yengeni's drunk driving trial

2017-03-17 05:29

Inside News24

 

/South Africa
Video raises concerns over animal testing

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Wednesday March 15 2017-03-15 21:06 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 