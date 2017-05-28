ConCourt to hear EFF's bid to have Zuma impeached in September

Cape Town - The Constitutional Court will hear the EFF’s bid to have President Jacob Zuma impeached on September 5.

The EFF took Speaker Baleka Mbete to court to force Parliament to discipline President Jacob Zuma for failing to uphold the Constitution.

EFF leader Julius Malema said in February they wanted direct access to the Constitutional Court after the court found that Zuma failed to uphold the Constitution when he failed to implement the Public Protector's remedial action that he pay back the money spent on non-security upgrades at his Nkandla home.

"We approach the Constitutional Court as a last resort based on the belief that Zuma's conduct around the Nkandla matter, both inside and outside of Parliament, renders him unfit to hold the high office of President of the Republic of South Africa," he said when the application was filed in March.

eNCA reporter Karyn Maughan tweeted: