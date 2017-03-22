Conjoined KZN twins doing well after surgery

Chief paediatrician, Dr Harshavadan Ratilal Mackanjee, speaks to Health MEC Sibongiseni Dhlomo and the twins' mother, Fikile Mbuyisa, before the operation. (Supplied to Netwerk24)

Durban - Conjoined twins Nkosingiphile and Simphiwe Mbuyisa are doing well after they were separated in a 13-hour operation by a team of specialists last week.

The KwaZulu-Natal twins, who were joined at the chest and abdomen, are five months old, Netwerk24 reported.

Nkosingiphile and Simphiwe were born near Pongola on October 8 2016. Relatives helped Fikile Mbuyisa, 31, with the twins' delivery. They were then taken to the local hospital and transferred to the Inkosi Albert Luthuli Hospital in Durban.

Doctors decided to wait until they weighed 10kg together before operating.

It was established that they share a liver and pericardium. The most difficult part of the operation was to separate the liver.

KwaZulu-Natal Health MEC Sibongiseni Dhlomo said that they fortunately did not share intestines.

Mirror image

In the months before the operation, the little girls' parents received counselling from doctors, nurses and social workers. They were told what the operation entailed, what the children's chances of survival were, and how the children were doing.

The team of doctors practised the surgery a week before the operation, and again on the day before.

A team of 25 surgeons, cardiologists, anaesthetists, theatre sisters and other staff were involved in the operation.

One of the girls is breathing on her own, but the other is still on a ventilator. To stop her missing her sister, a mirror has been placed in her bed to create the impression that her twin is still there.

The twins will probably have to remain in ICU for another four weeks.