Constable caught with stolen police firearm at drug house

Cape Town – A 24-year-old police constable based at the Athlone Police Station, was caught entering a known drug house in Parow with ammunition in his pocket.

A 9mm Vector pistol, along with a magazine loaded with 12 rounds of 9mm ammunition, that had been reported stolen out of the Athlone police safe earlier this year, was also recovered in the constable’s vehicle.

Police spokesperson, Captain FC van Wyk, said members from the Cape Town K9 Unit had been conducting crime prevention patrols in Parow Street when they noticed a man entering a residence, which is a known drug house.



READ: Police officer ‘wrongfully’ releases cop-turned-robber from custody



“At the time the Tygerberg Cluster Crime Combatting Unit (CCU) were busy conducting a search operation at the premises and searched the man upon him entering the house. Three 9mm rounds of ammunition were found in his pocket,” he said.



Van Wyk said the CCU continued searching the residence while the K9 Unit members questioned the man.



“They were then approached by a woman who indicated that she was the man's mother. They questioned her and went to her car, which was parked nearby.”



“Another man was in the vehicle. Upon searching the vehicle they recovered a 9mm Vector pistol with a magazine loaded with 12 x 9mm rounds of ammunition,” he said.



Van Wyk said on further questioning, it was established that the man in whose possession the ammunition was found was a constable stationed at Athlone police station.



“The 53-year-old woman was indeed his mother and the other 32-year-old man, a friend. They all reside in Elsies River.”



Van Wyk said it was then established that the firearm and magazine had been stolen from a safe at Athlone police station in February this year and a case docket had been opened at the time.

The three were arrested and detained at the Parow police station. They are to appear in Parow Magistrates' Court on Monday.