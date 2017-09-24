Constable shot and killed in Soweto

Gauteng - A police officer has been shot and killed while following a vehicle with suspicious occupants in Soweto West on Sunday.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Mathapelo Peters said the 36-year-old constable and two other offices attached to the Flying Squad had been on routine crime prevention duty and had spotted a silver Mercedes Benz with tinted windows at the Engen filling station in Mofolo South.

“They followed it to Elias Motswaledi Road. The suspects suddenly opened fire at the police vehicle and the constable, who was driving, was shot in the upper body. A 14-year old passer-by was also shot and was rushed to a nearby hospital,” Peters said.

The officer died at the scene.

“Sadly, this attack comes just three weeks after the nation commemorated those members that had been killed in the line of duty in the past year.”

Gauteng police commissioner Lieutenant General Deliwe de Lange said whether on- or off-duty, the death of one officer is one too many.

“Such acts will continue to be condemned as they rob the country of members who have taken it upon themselves to serve and protect the citizens of the Republic of South Africa,” De Lange said.

Witnesses or anyone with information on the suspects are urged to phone CrimeStop on 08600 10111 or their nearest police station.

