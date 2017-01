The three-year project, which began in September 2015 and is funded by the Municipal Infrastructure Grant, involves building an access road that will link a shopping mall, a small town and four poverty-stricken villages.

Problems started shortly before the local government elections in August, when the project reached Zanghoma village, after a group of residents protested against a decision to build the road through their village.

The protesters wanted the tarred road to bypass the area and staged violent protests on the construction site, forcing the contractor to abandon the project.