 

Convicted drug dealer Krejcir, co-accused, in court for murder

2017-04-19 04:58

News24 correspondent

Radovan Krejcir (Mary-Ann Palmer, Netwerk24)

Johannesburg – The trial of convicted drug dealer Radovan Krejcir and three others for the murder of Lebanese national Sam Issa is expected to continue in the High Court in Johannesburg on Wednesday.

Krejcir, Mfaniseni Memela, Nkanyiso Mafunda, and Siboniso Miya each face nine charges. Their co-accused, Bulgarian Lybohir Grigorov, turned State witness.

Issa was shot dead in his car at the intersection of Bradford and Smith streets, outside the Bedford Centre mall in Bedfordview, early on October 12, 2013.

Police found at least 30 spent cartridges on the scene.

Krejcir claimed he left a restaurant in the same complex as his business Moneypoint, in Bedfordview, around 05:00 on the morning of the shooting, after a drink-fuelled night with old friends. He then claimed to have gone to visit a female friend in Linksfield.

The State alleges Issa was killed because he and Krejcir had argued over R500 000 which Issa had lent Krejcir for a bail application in another case.

Krejcir claimed his mother had sent him bail money and that it was Issa who owed him R500 000.

Read more on:    radovan krejcir  |  johannesburg  |  crime

