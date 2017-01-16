Convicted murderer on the run after breaking out of North West prison

North West - A convicted murderer is on the run after escaping from Lichtenburg prison in the North West Province, the Department of Correctional Services confirmed on Monday.

Daniel Mathebula, who is serving a life sentence for murder and armed robbery, broke out from the prison at 12:10 on Sunday and his disappearance was discovered shortly after by prison officials, department spokesperson Logan Maistry confirmed. He had already served 16 years.

Maistry said the details of the escape were being investigated.

"If it is found that any official, inmate or person contributed to this escape, they will face the consequence of their actions," he said.

It is suspected that the escaped convict may be hiding in the surrounding areas, and police as well as law enforcement agencies were assisting in the search.

Maistry warned that Mathebula should not be approached and that anyone who spots him should contact the police immediately.

