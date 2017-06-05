 

Cop, 8 robbers dead in KwaZulu-Natal shootout

2017-06-05 12:53

Kaveel Singh, News24

Police have recovered weapons after gunfights with eight alleged ATM bombers. (SAPS)

Police have recovered weapons after gunfights with eight alleged ATM bombers. (SAPS)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Durban - Eight suspected ATM bombers and one police officer were shot dead in Hammarsdale, KwaZulu-Natal police said on Monday.

The 44-year-old National Intervention Unit warrant officer was killed when police confronted a group of eight suspected ATM bombers in the Hammarsdale industrial area on Sunday night, Brigadier Jay Naicker said on Monday.

Police had responded to information about a potential ATM bombing.

The criminals fled the scene, but police tracked them to nearby bushes, where another shootout broke out. Three members of the group were killed.

The other five fled to a homestead in the Mophela area, where police shot and killed them during another gunfight.

Police confiscated two rifles, four handguns, five explosive devices, two detonators, a gas mask, a goggle, a pair of gloves, and two cars.

Acting provincial commissioner Major Bheki Langa expressed his condolences to the family of the officer who was killed.

Naicker said the provincial organised crime unit was investigating the crime. The Independent Police Investigative Directorate had also been informed.

Read more on:    durban  |  crime

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Van Breda trial postponed for 2 days

26 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
Embracing sustainability in tobacco agriculture

In Sub-Saharan Africa, farming represents a subsistence lifestyle for millions of people. In recent years though, the development of farming into an economic activity has made a real change in how the land is used in providing for the population.

/News
Focus on Africa: Lesotho and Zimbabwe talk elections
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Saturday, June 03 2017-06-03 21:36 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 