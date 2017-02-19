 

Cop brothers arrested for firing shots during Eldos mob incident

2017-02-19 18:51

Iavan Pijoos, News24

9mm Ammunition. (iStock)

Johannesburg - An off-duty Johannesburg Metro Police Department and South African Police officer were arrested for discharging their departmental firearms in an apparent attempt to protect their mother, in Eldoradopark, south of Johannesburg, JMPD said on Sunday. 

The JMPD officer discharged his firearm on Saturday evening when a crowd of people allegedly gathered to attack his mother’s house and damage his car, spokesperson Chief Superintendent Wayne Minnaar said. 

Minnaar said this followed an argument between his mother and a neighbour.

He said it was also alleged that the officer's brother, who is a member of the SAPS, was arrested for having shot and killed a person. That shooting is believed to have arisen from the same situation. 

"The JMPD officer will be investigated internally for having used a service pistol while he was off-duty," Minnaar said.

Police could not immediately be reached for comment. 

