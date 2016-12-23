Cop shoots self after allegedly killing girlfriend

What To Read Next

Pretoria - A police constable shot and killed himself in the early hours of Friday morning after he allegedly murdered his girlfriend, police said.

Captain Kay Makhubela said the constable's body was found in a shack in an informal settlement in Mamelodi East, Pretoria.



He allegedly shot and killed his girlfriend on Thursday and then later turned the gun on himself.

"He allegedly knocked at her door and when she opened, he shot her and fled the scene in a Volkswagen Polo Vivo that he stole a few yards from the scene."

The officer had been stationed at the Mamelodi West police station.