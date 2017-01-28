 

Cop shot after chasing stolen car that skipped red light

2017-01-28 16:04

Jenna Etheridge, News24

(File, Nielen de Klerk, News24)

(File, Nielen de Klerk, News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Cape Town – A man who skipped through a red traffic light shot and injured a police officer who chased after him in Louis Trichardt on Saturday morning.

The off-duty constable, 34, was driving his own vehicle along Krogh Street with a companion in the early hours of the morning, when he spotted the speeding white Nissan Tiida, according to the SA Police Service Facebook page.

He pursued the vehicle. The driver stopped, fired shots at the policeman and then sped off.

The vehicle, which was recently reported stolen from Westenburg, later crashed.

Officers found a live round of ammunition and a 9mm pistol with serial numbers filed off.

Police believed the driver was picked up by someone driving a Ford Ranger.

The constable was taken to hospital with serious injuries. His companion was not injured. 

Read more on:    police  |  polokwane  |  crime

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Victor and the bee of life

33 minutes ago
Partner content

Inside News24

 
PARTNER CONTENT
How much food do you need to concentrate?

We have been taught that we need three meals a day in order to make it through the day and while most of us indulge in more than our fair share there is a large portion of South Africans who are living off barely enough to sustain them.

/News
WATCH: 3 news stories that will make you laugh...or cry

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
PowerBall, Plus Friday January 27 results 2017-01-27 21:13 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 