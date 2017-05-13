 

Cope plans to block Eskom gates over Molefe return

2017-05-13 14:04

Jenni Evans, News24

Cape Town - The Congress of the People (Cope) is planning to block Brian Molefe's entrance to Megawatt Park in Sunninghill, Gauteng, on Monday when he returns to his job as CEO.

''Cope is determined to show Jacob Zuma, the Guptas and Brian Molefe and any other Mickey Mouse that we will not allow anybody to turn our country [into] a Banana Republic,'' said Cope spokesperson Dennis Bloem.

''Free advice to Brian Molefe, he must stay away from Megawatt Park to avoid embarrassment."

Cope said it is also talking to other political and civic organsiations to join in the action. 

In the meantime, Twitter users went into overdrive, picturing the scene on Monday:

Read more on:    eskom  |  brian molefe

