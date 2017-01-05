Cops arrest alleged hitman of Ulundi businessman

Durban - Ulundi police have arrested the alleged hitman in the bloody slaying of a local businessman earlier this week.

On Wednesday, a team of detectives swooped on his hideout.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Thulani Zwane credited the steely resolve of the detectives handling the murder docket.

"The hard work yielded positive results when a 45-year-old suspect was arrested and charged for the possession of an unlicensed firearm and the murder of an Ulundi businessman," he said.

"The members worked around the clock, searching for their suspect, and the investigation led them to Mboshongweni area where he was hiding. Upon searching the premises, a firearm suspected to have been used to commit the offence was recovered as well as cash in the amount of R9 200," Zwane said.

On Tuesday, Mziwempi "Zondamaqabane" Almon Sibiya, 58, was found lying next to a bus with a gunshot wound to his head.

"The motive for the killing is still unknown. It is alleged that the deceased was exiting the bus with other passengers when an unknown man opened fire, fatally wounding Sibiya," he said.

