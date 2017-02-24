 

Cops arrest man for smash-and-grab theft in Pretoria

2017-02-24 18:19

Amanda Khoza, News24

Pretoria – A man has been arrested for an alleged smash-and-grab crime near Fountains Circle, Pretoria police said on Friday.

The 23-year-old was arrested on Thursday and charged with theft out of a motor vehicle and possession of stolen property, Captain Daniel Mavimbela said.

Police were patrolling the area on Thursday when they noticed a car with its front passenger window smashed in. A Samsung smartphone had been stolen from the car. Police chased the suspected thief on foot, arrested him, and recovered the phone.

He would appear in the Pretoria Magistrate's Court next week.

Police were reviewing other smash-and-grab cases in the area to see if the man could be linked to them.

Mavimbela cautioned motorists not to drive with valuables lying on their seats.

