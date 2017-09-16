Cops arrested for taking bribe from drug suspect, posessing explosives

Evidence about the case gathered after the arrest. (Supplied)

Johannesburg - Two members of the South African Police Service have been arrested for allegedly taking a bribe from a drug suspect and being in possession of explosives.

"Members of the National Traffic Anti-Corruption Unit, who were observing the Florida Police Station in Roodepoort, Gauteng pounced on the police officials while the transaction was taking place,” said Road Traffic Management Corporation spokesperson, Simon Zwane.

A sum of R3 000 was found in the possession of the officers.

Zwane said it is believed that the duo had earlier arrested the man for drug possession, and made a deal with him to bring them the money to avoid incarceration.

“Members of the anti-corruption unit, assisted by the Gauteng Traffic Police and a member of the SAPS, made the arrest after observing the officers taking the money at the parking lot of the Florida police station,” he said.

Zwane said when the police van that the two officers had been driving was searched, they found three explosive gels.

“The arrest will send a strong message that corruption will not be tolerated within the law enforcement fraternity and the law will be applied equally to all without fear or favour,” he said.

He said the police officers were expected to appear in Roodepoort Magistrate's Court on Monday on possible charges of corruption and illegal possession of explosives.