 

Cops rescue Ethiopian businessman lured from OR Tambo airport

2017-05-27 20:15

Jenna Etheridge, News24

Johannesburg - Three men have been arrested after allegedly luring an Ethiopian businessman into a trap and then demanding a ransom from his family, Gauteng police said on Saturday.

The businessman was fetched from OR Tambo International Airport on Thursday night to conclude a deal, said Captain Lungelo Dlamini.

A "bogus businessman" drove him to a house in Kensington, where he was tied up and blindfolded.

The trio fraudulently used his bank card on luxuries such as clothing and jewellery in an East Rand store, blowing more than R25 000.

They demanded a ransom from the family, who then contacted the provincial investigation unit.

Within a few hours of his arrival and kidnapping, police officers swooped on the house and took the men into custody.

Dlamini said the businessman "appeared to have suffered under the hands of his kidnappers".

Officers impounded a hired vehicle and licensed firearm.

"The Provincial Investigation Unit might link these suspects to other cases under investigation where business people are robbed while en route to their destinations from the OR Tambo International Airport."

Dlamini appealed to business people to be careful of invites for business deals in private dwellings.

The men, who are set to be charged with armed robbery, kidnapping and fraud, will appear in the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court on Monday.

