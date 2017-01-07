Cops stub out Limpopo counterfeit cigarette operation

Polokwane - A man was arrested and over 1 700 boxes of
counterfeit cigarettes were confiscated when Limpopo police raided a house in
Seshego on Friday.
Lieutenant Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said on Saturday that
members of the provincial flying squad received a tip-off about the counterfeit
cigarettes at the house.
A 36-year-old man was arrested and 1 720 boxes of Pacific
cigarettes, with an estimated value of R258 000 were confiscated.
A bakkie believed to be have been used to transport the
cigarettes was also confiscated.
The man is expected to appear in the Seshego Magistrate's
Court soon.