Cops stub out Limpopo counterfeit cigarette operation

Members of the Limpopo Flying Squad with 1720 boxes of confiscated counterfeit cigarettes (SAPS)

Polokwane - A man was arrested and over 1 700 boxes of counterfeit cigarettes were confiscated when Limpopo police raided a house in Seshego on Friday.

Lieutenant Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said on Saturday that members of the provincial flying squad received a tip-off about the counterfeit cigarettes at the house.

A 36-year-old man was arrested and 1 720 boxes of Pacific cigarettes, with an estimated value of R258 000 were confiscated.

A bakkie believed to be have been used to transport the cigarettes was also confiscated.

The man is expected to appear in the Seshego Magistrate's Court soon.